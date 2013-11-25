The Golden Tree of Life Launches Premium Strength Pure Garcinia Cambogia Lean

Roseville, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Clinical studies have now found a natural weight loss supplement that could decrease BMI up to 6% in 2 months without changing lifestyle.



Garcinia Cambogia, the newest and fastest Fat-Buster, is now available in its purest form by The Golden Tree of Life's Premium Strength Pure Garcinia Cambogia Lean.



This fruit extract is clinically proven to effectively decrease body fat even without changing your lifestyle. Garcinia Cambogia is a superior all-natural weight loss supplement, offering people a natural alternative to avoid potentially harmful weight loss medications and the unfortunate side-effects of extreme diets. By taking Garcinia Cambogia, you do not have to spend hours working out at the gym or fix special low-calorie or carb-free meals. If you already incorporate exercise and dietary changes in your lifestyle, taking a supplement with Garcinia Cambogia will simply enhance your weight-loss and fat-reduction goals. However, by just adding Garcinia Cambogia to your basic daily routine, most people can lose weight without radically changing current lifestyles.



The Golden Tree of Life brings to market a product that meets the efficacy and potency levels found in clinical trials. It contains 65% Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA), much stronger than the minimum recommended dosage of 50% HCA, and it comes in its purest form, with no fillers and no binders.



Consumers who are looking for an effective diet supplement with no side effects will benefit from the launch of The Golden Tree of Life’s Premium Strength Pure Garcinia Cambogia Lean. This product is available through http://www.thegoldentreeoflife.com and Amazon.com. Search for “golden garcinia” in the Amazon search box.



Take advantage of their special introductory offer just in time for Thanksgiving! Right now, purchase two bottles of The Golden Tree of Life's Premium Strength Pure Garcinia Cambogia Lean and get ONE FREE OR if one is already familiar with the amazing effectiveness of Garcinia Cambogia, buy three bottles and get TWO FREE.



About The Golden Tree of Life

The Golden Tree of Life is a US-based company dedicated to assisting clients reach optimal health levels at a competitive price and with an exceptional level of customer service. For more information, visit http://www.thegoldentreeoflife.com, or contact them at 94-1221 Ka Uka Blvd 108-165, Waipahu, HI, 96797, (877) 759-5751