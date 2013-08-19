The Gospel According to Judas: Ground-Breaking New Book Presents Author's 'Grand Unified Theory' of Life.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- While many are seeing John H. Doe’s life-changing new book as a true literary revolution, he insists that he is only sharing information that came to him naturally. However, as a highly skilled and sought after Software Engineer, Doe’s written work is vastly different from his professional life.



This of course means that ‘The Gospel According to Judas: A Handbook on Life’ is no ordinary text. As a complete ‘Grand Unified Theory’ based on the author’s visions from God, thousands are expected to flock in their droves to purchase a copy of the book that’s set to carve its own unique place in world history.



Synopsis:



What happens if you've been drafted into the War in Heaven? A war between angels? You have no idea what that actually means... Philip K. Dick might have understood what was going on, this sense of the world at large: for one thing, because he was there - and then there is an important dash of Tolkien thrown in (which acts like leaven and makes the whole thing rise up).



And there's a twist: what if you find out that just everything and life makes complete sense? Really? And there's Joan of Arc, and true love. That's what this book is about. Plus some ideas about Judas Iscariot (yes, that Judas) in the mix, a pinch of salt indeed.



We ask, "Give us this day our daily bread," but remember, "Man does not live by bread alone." This book is that bread that is not bread.



As the author explains, his compulsion to write was a wholly natural experience.



“Philip K. Dick, in the last years of his life, had some experiences as if he had entered into a sort of alternate reality. He said he sensed the presence of a twin, whom he named Thomas. In my own experiences, I realized that I am that Thomas. This book is a distillation of about the last 25 years of my life, and what I've seen, and what I've figured out. It didn't really make sense until January of this year, when it basically all came together” says Doe.



Continuing, “It consists of visions from God. I know it sounds crazy, but in this same vein, you could call Joan of Arc or the prophet Ezekiel crazy. It's the result of a mission from on high. The universe can be seen as being made of information, for instance, something that I’ve been able to really grasp. This is what I've made sense of life, love, and everything.”



The book is accompanied by an informative website. Containing excerpts, a prologue, epilogue, revisions to the text and a penetrating appendix - the online resource is the perfect companion to Doe’s words.



Critics praise the author for his unique work. With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Gospel According to Judas: A Handbook on Life’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17Lq3M2



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://accordingtojudas.com



About John H. Doe

John H. Doe, and that is his real name, is far from being a nobody. Teaching himself to program computers from age 13 on, he later researched artificial intelligence on his own for over a decade. Then, in light of certain circumstances that transpired, he put his research aside to write about exactly what had happened, and had been happening, on and off for the greater part of his life. Now, writing -- he has been a writer all his life, pretty much as far back as memory reaches. But what to write about?



He wrote a prayer book in 2003, The Sinner's Prayer Book, but other than that, a couple of published poems were the only thing on his resume. But progressing through his life, extraordinary experiences kept peeking in -- sometimes to take over -- and finally, in January of 2013, it all began to make sense! What to write about? How about everything all at once?