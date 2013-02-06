The Gospel According to Little Matthew: Story of Dog's Love & Inspiration Aims to Raise Vital Funds for Animal Rescue Charities.

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- While it may first look like any other book, ‘The Gospel According to Little Matthew’ is a powerful story of one dog’s life-changing effect on his owner. Told from the perspective of Little Matthew’s human best friend, Tom Edrington, the story is helping thousands of people realize that rescuing one dog won’t change the world, but it could easily change theirs. With the book a barking success, the duo are now urging animal rescue organizations to step forward and accept the help they are offering.



The short and easy-to-read book personifies the importance of rescuing dogs and giving them an opportunity to share the love that is bursting at their seams.



Synopsis:



When you're fortunate enough to pass the half-century mark in life, the important things come to the forefront, we grasp for them, we hope for shelter from the strife around us and we reach out for joy. Life had thrown a seemingly un-hittable curve ball at me and joy was a hard commodity to come by. Hope was on vacation.



‘The Gospel According To Little Matthew’ is a journey of rediscovery and restoration of life's joys. A tiny eight-pound philosopher entered my life and showed me how to find that lost joy, he showed me how to take shelter in life's simple pleasures. Gospel means "good news" and that's what Little Matthew brings. I



f you need some good news in your life, join us and discover how a rescue dog rescued his human.



As the author explains, Little Matthew is more than just man’s best friend.



“He is so passionate about life and has an incredible love for other dogs. He loves to meet them and spend time with them at any opportunity. In fact, if you met him, you’d have a hard time believing that he is a rescue dog,” says Edrington, an award-winning sports writer.



He continues, “However, there is a problem. Like Little Matthew once was, thousands of dogs are in need of rescue. That’s why I wrote this book, because Little Matthew and I want to partner with animal rescue organizations to share our story, raise funds for them and improve the future for thousands of animals who are looking for their ‘forever’ home. We know you’re out there and we’re actively searching for you.”



The man and dog team plan to list their book on organizations’ websites and donate $2 from each sale to them. With books ready to ship and with spirits as high as ever, all they require are for interested organizations to come forward and make themselves known.



“We’re absolutely ready to get moving on this and we know it will make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of dogs. All we need now are partners; so, we’re calling on all animal rescue organizations to get in touch so that Little Matthew can help bring them the same life-changing love and support that he shows me every day,” Edrington adds.



Interested parties are asked to make direct contact with the team.



For more information on Little Matthew, his book and to purchase a copy, visit: http://www.thelittlematthew.com



About the Author: Tom Edrington

Tom Edrington came to Tampa in the summer of 1972 and spent 10 years of his misguided youth as an award-winning sports writer for the Tampa Tribune.



During his career, he found himself face-to-face with Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Don Shula, Bobby Bowden and countless celebrities along the way. He has survived 30 years of business frustration and found his entrance back into the world of writing when he was published in the New York Times best-selling series Chicken Soup for the Soul.



He knew all along that writing was a part of his heart and soul and it took an amazing rescue dog he named Little Matthew to set his life back on its meaningful path.