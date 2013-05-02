The Gospel R 'N' B Singer Constance Alex George Has Released Her Newest Single Track, Titled, "I'll Be There"

Gaithersburg, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Having begun her singing career at the age of 12 at her local church, Constance Alex George has been making steady headway in the contemporary gospel and R 'n' B music scenes ever since. Her usual themes of spiritual steadfastness, unshakable faith, and the adoration of her Lord and Savior are omnipresent throughout her work. In this, “I'll Be There” is no different.



“This single has a message for every one,” writes Alex George. “Encouragement, inspiration, the hope for a better tomorrow... It hits hard on the struggles that we all face day-to-day, and pushes you to keep your head up high and try again.”



Her proverbs are communicated in plain English, and to which enlightening epigrams anyone in any circumstance can relate.



“Even if you fail, you can do it,” councils the chanteuse, “just rise up and try again. Even when you feel alone, you are not alone. God will always be there. He understands, and will always be there for you, no matter the situation.”



The rising success of Constance Alex George stands as clear proof for thousands of fans that He has certainly not forsaken her in her own musical quest. She names as main musical influences the likes of Shirley Caesar, Toni Braxton, Kirk Franklin, and Adele, names which her own may soon be joining in the chronicles of America's most beautiful, clarion, and crystal-clear voices.



“I'll Be There” by Constance Alex George is available worldwide in spring of 2013.



-S. McCauley

Staff Press Release Writer

MondoTunes



Artist: Constance Alex George

Contemporary Christian,R&B Singer/Song writer

http://www.constancealexgeorge.com



