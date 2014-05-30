The Gourmet Hog Roast Company Offers the Most Delicious Hog Roast Wedding Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Gourmet Hog Roast Company now announces the hog roast wedding services. The Gourmet Hog Roast Company is a renowned London based company that specializes in catering hog roast in all over London and its nearby cities. They provide catering service for the wedding events. This is an excellent service for those who want to make their wedding memorable with the most mouth-watering cuisine. The Gourmet Hog Roast Company offers wholesome wedding catering services. Hog roast can be served as an excellent breakfast or a good evening eating. The Gourmet Hog Roast Company catering service is sure to impress the guests and of course the host of the event.



Elaborating their catering services, one of their representatives states, “Where you are looking to have a hog roast as part of the wedding breakfast, or just to feed the evening guests, we can provide all the necessary equipment and expertise. The Gourmet Hog Roast Company can provide bespoke requests for our clients to fit around the big day and you can expect us to provide the following with all our wedding packages.”



The Gourmet Hog Roast Company offers the best Hog Roast catering services for corporate parties, wedding parties, special events, private parties with the best spit roast which is accompanied by their flawless service.



About Gourmet Hog Roast

The Gourmet Hog Roast Company is a London based catering company providing the finest and freshest hog roasts to clients all across London and the Home Counties. They specialize in supplying corporate, celebrity, weddings and private events with the very best spit roasts available and accompanying it with amazing service. Whether looking to cater for an event with 30 or 5000 people, The Gourmet Hog Roast Company does the hard work; cooking, serving and cleaning up afterwards ensuring a memorable event for clients. They believe in traditional, flavorsome and authentic hog roasts delivered with exceptional service and attention to detail.



For more information, please visit http://www.gourmet-hog-roast.co.uk



Contact:

The Gourmet Hog Roast Company, 55-59 Weir Road, London, SW19 8UG