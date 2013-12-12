The GPS Tracker Becomes the Favored Device for Parents Who Want to Guarantee Their Children's Security in Daily Life

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- For all parents, in addition to caring about children's study, the security issues are also http://www.itscooltech.com the heart disease of most of parents. Apart from the traffic safety, many parents also worry about the wandering away of their child after school. However, because of busy work, a lot of parents are very powerless for the security of their children. However, the recent hot selling GPS tracker from website http://www.itscooltech.com has gradually became parents secret weapon to deal with child security problem. This kind of GPS tracker could allow parents stay closely connected with their children.



The reporter has searched the Chinese wholesale website itscooltech.com yesterday. After the opening of this site, all of a sudden, the windows pop up hundreds of product information, the prices have ranged from 30 dollars to more than 90 dollars. In the description of this GPS tracker wholesale, people could find the functions such as location tracking, voice alarm, conversation monitoring, map query and many other features, adding that the accuracy of these GPS tracker is about 10 meters. The manager of this site said:¡± The majority purchaser for this GPS tracker is parents who are very concern about their children's safety after school life.¡±



From the initial research, the function of this electrical device is very useful and most of people who had GPS tracker wholesale ever purchased this device all expressed high praise. However, most of experts are also concern about the illegal using of this device which could deeply influence people's daily life. As the recently news report, one woman who live in California had been tracked by this device which was installed at her car and bike. For most of people, this is a very terrible thing.



In addition to GPS tracker wholesale for children, the reporter also found RF tracker, vehicle GPS tracker, Bluetooth 4.0 reminders on website itscooltech.com. These products are also selling very well during these days. Mr. Chen who is the owner of this company said that the GPS tracker was popularly used to help monitor prisoners, people with dementia, or directly installed in the vehicle used for vehicle positioning and fleet management. However, with parents increasing emphasis and concern on the safety of their children, this kind of small size GPS tracker for Children tracking have been invented and sold very well. In the near future, more and more similar appications which could meet the different need of people would be published.



About http://www.itscooltech.com

Maybe parents have the need to purchase one GPS tracker which could help them watch over their Wholesale Bluetooth 4.0 reminder children security in real time. If parents or other people have the tracking need, please visit our website and choose favored tracking products.



Contact

ITSCOOL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Headquarter:

F5, Justor Industry Park, #26, Sifangpu Str, Pingdi, Long gang, Shenzhen, China

Zip: 518117

Tel: 0086 755 29177110

Fax: 0086 755 29177119

Inquiry:

service@itscooltech.com

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