The Granddaddy of R&B Aka Bobby Martin Is Set to Release His New Album in October of 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Critics have stated that Bobby Martin is undoubtedly one of the greatest R&B music producers of all times. His platinum hits and signature sound of musical arrangements contributed to the development of R&B music over time and to what contemporary R&B music has evolved into. Martin's loyal fans are now anxious to hear what new music he will come up with next; and they know that if Bobby Martin is behind the music, it will be good music.



Since his discovery of the legendary R&B singer Patti Labelle in 1959, Martin has had the greatest success in terms of hit records that a producer and songwriter could have. Even if some of us may refer to classic R&B as funk or soul, Bobby Martin is essentially an R&B producer. His success as an R&B producer is what led his colleagues to name him “The Granddaddy of R&B”. This occurred in the 1950’s at the start of his successful career.



After that, The Granddaddy of R&B's career skyrocketed, which led him to win awards such as a Grammy Award for the Album of the Year category in 1979. His fans eventually requested that he produce his very own album. This inspired Martin to produce, arrange, and compose his upcoming album release featuring music exemplary of the new Bobby Martin with a touch of that classic Philadelphia R&B sound.



In October of 2013, Bobby Martin is set to release this new album release which has a twist of funk and smooth jazz in it, with Bobby Martins superb arrangements giving each song a classy yet contemporary feel. The album sounds like a modern Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, or Thom Bell Mighty Three production. The music production is contemporary yet unique from Bobby Martin’s other hit records that he has produced with Lou Rawls, L.T.D., Patti LaBelle, MFSB, The Jacksons, The Manhattans, The Bee Gees, Tavares, The O’ Jays etc, Larry Graham etc.



The Granddaddy of R&B (Bobby Martin) continues to keep R&B current creating new music of the genre.



