The Great App Store Battle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- Apple's battle with Epic Games has left the technology giant with an injunction that ensures it has to allow developers to direct users to alternative payment methods other than just the App Store. The injunction means that developers can avoid the 30% 'tax' that the company was applying to purchases and Apple can't punish those developers that opt to offer users the option of making direct payment. While Apple was supposed to comply with the injunction by 9th December this year it has asked for a stay that means that affected developers will be stuck within the current, restrictive rules for another year. The case between Epic and Apple turned on the fact that Epic's Fortnite had been removed from the App Store after the developer offered discounts to users who bought the game from another source. This meant that Apple missed out on its share of the profit and so the two businesses began a legal battle, culminating in the injunction the tech giant is currently trying to delay.



Glocomms is a development engineering recruiter with a wealth of experience in all areas of the technology sector. The firm was established in 2013 and works across all key fields, including data and analytics, cyber security, cloud and infrastructure and commercial services. Being a development engineering recruiter involves staying on top of all the latest developments, including court cases that could affect the sector. This is something that consultants at Glocomms prioritize, alongside receiving regular ongoing training and working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The firm designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that enable organizations across the USA to find talented people, and give candidates options for taking a career-defining next step. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to international brands, the firm is ideally positioned to make the best connections happen.



As a development engineering recruiter with a leading reputation, Glocomms has a reach that extends across the USA, including to locations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm is able to combine this robust nationwide presence with an international reach that comes from being part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. People are highly valued and well-resourced at Glocomms and the business has been able to adapt and survive during pandemic conditions because of this. Today, the development engineering recruiter is able to offer many different roles, including Salesforce Business Analyst, Cloud Operations Specialist and Senior Backend Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Development engineering recruiter visit https://www.glocomms.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms USA : +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Glocomms USA services, please go to https://www.glocomms.com/.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.