The Great British Trades Network Creates a Group of Independent Local Tradesmen to Serve the Residents in a More Professional Manner

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The Great British Trades Network announces creation of a group of independent local tradesmen who have their specialized expertise in their specific niche. According to the Network, the Group consists of qualified tradesmen only who are committed to provide only the best services to the residents. Now, anyone can Find Local Qualified Independent Tradesmen within the Network and hire them for different types of works such as plumbing, electrical repairs and maintenance, heating and cooling etc.



In a formally released statement, the Network maintains that all tradesmen in the group have completed one or another industry recognized apprenticeship program and have significant years of experience in their trades. According to them, they maintain strict criteria for tradesmen to be part of this network, and this is done to ensure that only very best technicians with professional ethics can join the Group. All independent tradesmen in the group can also have the opportunity of learning practical skills of their trade and will also get enough work throughout the year.



A gas engineer who has recently joined the group reveals, “It’s a novel concept. It’s beneficial both for the technicians and the common people. Now, one can easily Find Local Qualified Independent Tradesmen in the network and can remain assured of receiving the best services. At the same time, all member tradesmen can have the opportunity of getting continuous works from the residents.”



Another member who is a plumber by profession states, “Being a member of the Group means one has the credibility. People can trust us for their projects and that’s the biggest advantage of joining the group, I think.” The Great British Trades Network, however, maintains that by forming this group, they are trying to bridge the gap between the employers and the technicians. According to them, they are trying to organize the independent tradesmen who can now serve their clients in a rather professional manner. At the same time, residents can be able to Find Local Qualified Independent Tradesmen for their different types of works, in a more simplified manner. One can learn more about the Group by visiting their website http://www.greatbritishtradesnetwork.co.uk/ .



About The Great British Trades Network

The Great British Trades Network is a group of fully trained and qualified trade’s people specializing in their niche trade and offering their services in a particular geographical area. The Network does not run any Call Centers and a person willing to hire a tradesman can speak directly to a qualified tradesman. This way the Network helps connect people to the real tradesperson and helps them getting a precise quote and the best guidance on a project.



