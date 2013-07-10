The Great Integrity: Life-Changing New Book by Dr. of Love Raises Human Consciousness by Exploring Sexual Nature

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Although everyone experiences it differently, there is no denying the fact that sexual energy is one of the world’s most powerful forces. While its examination and discussion is often swept under the table, a powerful new book by Dr. Of Love (real name Gospodin Dimov) explores sexual nature like never before.



‘The Great Integrity’ is quickly gathering global pace for its unconventional approach to a subject few are willing to openly discuss. Due to its raw and frank nature, the text could easily become the book of a generation.



Synopsis:



The Great Integrity is about raising the human consciousness trough exploring your sexual nature. The book contradict our social norms and morals, but at the same time brings peace and harmony in everyday life .It answers very intriguing questions such as why man cheats? What happens with the love from the very beginning?, while providing new prospects to the oldest profession in the world and their role in our society .



YOU can find answers to all of these questions in The Great Integrity. The book also helps raise your awareness and acceptance of the most powerful energy (your sexual energy) and how to learn to transmute that energy so you will feel not only vibrant and healthy but that energy can awaken the genius inside of you. The book also mentions the old eastern practices of tantra and sexual practices of the Tao.



As the author explains, his book is important on both a personal and social level.



“Many behavioral diseases are products of ignorance to our self and to our society as a whole. Suppressing that energy and being ashamed of it means not allowing the flower of humanity to fully blossom. Therefore, my book is especially relevant, given the ongoing discussion about legalizing the oldest profession. Can we as society exist without them? The answer is no. Why not then accept them and give them the dignity that they deserve?” asks Dimov.



Continuing, “Readers will also explore my ideas of how to keep our society in peace and harmony and how to realize that everyone is the Universe and the Universe is them.”



While ground-breaking, Dimov admits that many readers are taking time to warm to his approach.



“Many people have to glance at it twice to truly understand its value, but this is okay. The book is a paradox in itself. It contradicts our social norms and values, but at the same time brings peace and love and strengthens the family,” he adds.



With the book's popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



About the Author: Gospodin Dimov

He is like all of us—a very ordinary man on his own journey of self-discovery. As a very curious boy, he liked science and was looking for answers there. He graduated medical school without finding these answers.



As the saying goes: “You attract in life what you are,” and one day, life introduced him to Eastern philosophies, and he knew that this was his path and the answers he was looking all his life are there. That day changed his life, and ever since, he continues to work and apply all the Eastern wisdom in his everyday life.



Out of this exploration, the idea of this book was born.