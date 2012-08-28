The Great Sphinx of Amun-ra: New Book Traces the Captivating Story of Ancient Egypt

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Fusing ancient Egyptian legend with the fictional twists of his own imagination, Herbert L. Smith’s latest novel will enthral all who turn its pages.



The Great Sphinx of Amun-Ra takes readers on an alluring adventure into the story of ancient Kmet (Egypt) from 5500 BC to the present age. At its centre is the creator God, Amun-Ra who, along with his cohort, a staff made with his own hand, guards and protects the land that he loves.



Set in the barren Sahara desert, The Great Sphinx lies on the sand above the ancient river bed. Watching everything that rises before him, he bears great animosity toward the Pharaoh Khafra, who changed his visage forever.



With insights into the natural world of Egypt, its deserts and oases, the great river Nile and the amazing star field in the night sky - The Great Sphinx of Amun-Ra is an interwoven tapestry showcasing the wonders of Egypt and its place in the ancient as well as the modern world.



As Smith explains, the book is important to people who want to learn more about the history of the monuments along the Nile, especially the Sphinx.



“The Great Sphinx Of Amun-Ra” is a fictional story based on the legend of creation that prevailed in ancient Egypt. It describes the life of the ancient people, and to some extent, their belief system,” he explains.



Continuing, “Many people do not accept the idea that the Sphinx was carved during the rule of the Pharaoh Khafra, but have substantial reason to think it much older than that time period. There are theories of various kinds about the Sphinx and its origins - perhaps more than any other ancient monument - and a desire to entertain alternate ideas to the generally accepted theory of its age and origin.”



Since its release, the book has attracted excellent reviews.



“A unique blend of fact and fiction, it is an absorbing adventure spanning thousands of years of Egyptian life and culture. It is filled with artfully poetic descriptions and vivid characters. I highly recommend it for both an entertaining and educational read,” says Lucy White, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Bob Milne, in his book blog, Beauty In Ruins, was impressed with the book’s educational undertone.



“If you have any interest in the history of Egypt, and don't mind being educated while you're entertained, then this is a great story to explore,” he explains.



In conclusion, the book depicts an exciting fictional account of what the author has learned from various theories and evidences about the famous Sphinx statue; filled with human as well as eternal characters who each tell their own story in a unique and compelling way.



The Great Sphinx of Amun-Ra is available as of August 24, 2012, published by Herbert Smith.



The book can be purchased from Amazon.



About the Author: Herb Smith

Herb Smith worked as an ESL teacher and lecturer in universities in California and around the world. Most of his expat life was in the Middle East where he spent several years in Cairo and became well acquainted with the ancient monuments that he could see every day from his flat windows. The pyramids in Giza and the Sphinx stood in their places on the plateau that rose above the edge of the city, ever present and ever watchful as they had been for thousands of years.



On retirement, he decided to describe his life in Egypt, and wrote two travel narratives, Cairo: The Mother Of The World, and Crossing Borders. His newest work, a novel titled The Great Sphinx of Amun-Ra, is an imaginative story of the creation of Kmet (Egypt) and the ongoing activities of the creator-god, Amun-Ra.



He currently makes his home in Eugene, Oregon, where he writes about his adventures in the ancient land. His new work-in-progress is another novel that deals with contemporary life in Cairo, the place he fondly recalls with hope as the country works out its post-revolutionary future.



Other interests include music; he is a pianist and composer, and playing with words in the game, Scrabble, an activity he and his wife, Glenda, compete in nearly every day. They are evenly matched.