"The Greater China Notebook PC Industry, 2Q 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "The Greater China Notebook PC Industry, 2Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Greater China notebook PC industry, including the netbook PC industry. The report includes shipment volume and value, ASP, manufacturer volume ranking, shipment by tier, shipment by maker, and shipment by price point, and product mix analysis. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with notebook PC makers. The report finds that the Greater China notebook PC industry's shipment volume in the first quarter of 2013 suffered from over 10% sequential decline, due to the growing influence of price-competitive tablets. Meanwhile, the increasing share of entry-level and mid-range notebook PCs and the insignificant share of touch-enabled notebook PCs led to a decline in the industry's ASP and industry value in the first quarter. In the second quarter of 2013, due to lack of new stimuli, the Greater China notebook PC shipment volume is expected to see merely a slight sequential growth. In the second half of 2013, it is projected that the share of small-sized notebook PCs with high portability will be driven by Microsoft's SST program and the availability of low-price Bay Trial platform and those notebook PCs will play a key role in bolstering the industry's subsequent shipments.
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