The Greater Philadelphia IMA and Source One Team Up to Further Sourcing-Finance Collaboration at Widener University Conference

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Source One’s Director of Supply Chain, Lindsey Fandozzi, will present "Spend Analysis: Understanding What You Pay, When, and Why" for the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)’s Greater Philadelphia Area chapter. The presentation, being held on Friday, June 6, is part of IMA’s 2014 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Conference, which helps accountants and financial professionals expand their skill sets.



Fandozzi is an experienced strategic sourcing expert and educator, having led sourcing initiatives for an elite roster of mid-sized and Fortune 500 clients at Source One, as well as serving as an Adjunct Professor at Burlington County Community College. Calling on her experience in both fields, Fandozzi will offer IMA attendees real-world insight into the how a spend analysis can affect an organization’s bottom line and educate them on processes, methods, and practices that they can employ within their own company.



"Understanding the principles of an organization-wide spend analysis is imperative in today’s business world," says Fandozzi. "Many companies are routinely performing spend analyses, but not receiving the full benefit of their potential. This session will show how to successfully interpret a spend analysis and define appropriate goals for improving financial health."



The 2013 Spring CPE Conference will be held at Widener University on Friday, June 6, 2014 at 8:00 am. Other speakers include Leon La Rosa, Partner, La Rosa and Associates; Joe Barkley, Academy Leadership, LLC; and Theresa Shea, Widener University. To learn more, visit http://www.greaterphiladelphiaima.com/



About Source One

Source One Management Services, LLC is a highly experienced strategic sourcing and procurement consulting firm, working as an extension of their clients’ teams and supplementing their time, expertise and resources with experience, market intelligence, technology and people. Source One has a wide range of offerings, each delivering tangible results and business cost savings through a partnership-oriented approach. For more information on Source One, visit http://www.sourceoneinc.com



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Contact

City: Willow Grove

State: PA

Postal code: 19090

Country: United States

Contact Person: Rebecca Lorden

Telephone: 2679136274

Company: Source One

Website URL: http://www.sourceoneinc.com

Contact Email: prrequest@sourceoneinc.com