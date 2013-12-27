Fast Market Research recommends "The Greece Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Greece defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
SDI's "The Greece Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Greece.
Since 1999, Greece has been the largest importer of conventional defense systems in the EU. The country is the third-largest importer of arms in Europe, and accounted for 2% of the global arms imported during 2008-2012. During the same period, Germany and the US were the two main suppliers of defense systems to Greece, with Germany accounting for 16.9% of the systems supplied in 2011.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Greece Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.
- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Greece defense industry.
- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Greece defense industry.
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