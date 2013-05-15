The Green Coffee Bean Extract Review on How Overweight People Are Shedding Fat Fast

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Most people like to turn the kettle on to kick start their day with one hot cup of coffee, as we all know that caffeine acts as a morning eye-opener. However, some people are also wondering if coffee can help them in losing weight.



Recent studies confirmed that green coffee bean extract offers a safe and natural way for overweight people to lose some extra pounds in a healthy way. Endorsed by most health professionals, this natural extract is an effective and safe way to burn fat and loses weight.



About Green coffee bean extract:



Green coffee extract is extracted from the coffee beans grown on Arabica plant. These beans are not roasted and are used in various diet pills and food supplements. The extract has been named as a natural metabolism booster and fat burner in the reputed journal, "Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity Journal".



Clinical studies



When it comes to finding the effectiveness of any weight loss product, clinical trials are of utmost importance. Dr. Oz took it upon himself to conduct a study to see if the claims of this new weight loss supplement are accurate or it is just another scam. The effect of these beans was carried on in a double blind study in which 100 women (aged 35 to 49) were given either a placebo or green coffee supplement. It was found that women who took pure green coffee bean extract lost an average of about two pounds in a week. Several other studies were carried out across the world to find the effect of this natural extract on weight loss.



How does it work?



1. Green coffee bean extract contains phenolic acid (chlorogenic acid) which is the active ingredient responsible for losing weight. Chlorogenic acid helps in regulating metabolism of the body, thereby altering the way in which glucose is utilized in the body. Thus, the body starts metabolizing fat deposits to release energy. This in turn promotes metabolism and stimulates the process of thermogenesis (burning fat) in the body.



2. According to the studies, it also helps to prevent sudden rise in blood glucose levels that occur after meal ingestion, thus preventing the risk of diabetes and other metabolic disorders.



What most people do not know, is that roasting coffee beans actually alters the structure of the enzymes and other nutrients within the body. Therefore, drinking hot coffee in the morning is not associated with any weight loss results.



How much to take?



It comes in different concentrations ranging from 200 mg to 400 mg to 600 mg. The dose has to be taken 30 minutes prior to every meal.



Which one to buy?



With so many different brands manufacturing green bean coffee supplement, it is important to choose the genuine product that gives effective results without any side effects. The genuine green coffee bean extract contains pure vegetarian extract that is at least 45 percent or higher chlorogenic acid and is manufactured in FDA-approved laboratory.



About greencoffeebeansextracthq.com

The objective of our website is to educate consumers on popular supplements geared towards weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. By visiting our website, consumers will be educated on the benefits and or disadvantages to be had when using such products.



Media Contact:

Jane Davy

support@drozgarciniacambogiahca.com

Kingston, Jamaica

http://greencoffeebeansextracthq.com