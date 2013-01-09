The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of The Greenbrier Companies would be unfair to investors in NYSE:GBX shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and currently hold any of those NYSE:GBX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NYSE:GBX investors.



On December 18, 2012, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. [NYSE: GBX] disclosed that the Company and its advisors have been engaged in discussions with Carl Icahn and his associates regarding an acquisition of Greenbrier by American Railcar Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: ARII] or an acquisition of American Railcar by Greenbrier.



Under the terms of the proposed offer, ARI would acquire Greenbrier in a cash deal for approximately $20.00 per Greenbrier share, setting a value for the Company at approximately $543 million. Carl Icahn talked about an acquisition of Greenbrier at a price of between $20 and $22 per share in cash.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:GBX at $25.00 per share and that NYSE:GBX shares traded as high as $28.72 per share in early 2011, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the The Greenbrier Companies Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and purchased their Greenbrier Companies shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



