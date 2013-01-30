The Groove Cruise Los Angeles Returns for 2013, Booking Starts Now

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- The advance booking for the 'World’s Largest Floating Dance Music Festival - The Groove Cruise Los Angeles' will be opened up shortly for this year’s September show. The tickets will be available at Electronica Life, a widely recognized online music store for its latest and updated information on all the upcoming musical and dance events and shows across the United States. Based in Southern California, the website is the leading and fastest growing Electronic Dance Music outlet with the latest on events, interviews, and news surrounding the EDM world.



Every year thousands of people from around the world join in to this exciting musical cruising experience jammed packed with globally renowned DJs who enrapture and fascinate the audience through their live performances as they make their way to exotic destinations. The dates for the Groove Cruise Los Angeles 2013 are all set. The ship will be heading to Cali on September 27th to 30th, with a huge crowd than ever before. There will also be a private beach party at Mexico (Ensenada) and Catalina Island.



The Groove Cruise Los Angeles lineup has not been finalized yet, but the concerned officials fully assure the customers that they can expect some big names. The music artists for the past years were deadmau5, Benny Bennasi, Dirty South, Sander van Doorn, Thomas Gold, Funkagenda, Sydney Blu, Ferry Corsten, Nervo, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and many more who have played their part in further enhancing the fun and enjoyment at the ship.



Some cruisers describe their experiences with Groove Cruise as,



“The Groove Cruise is an amazing experience. Take an already fun cruise and add in great people, DJs, and excitement to take your vacation to another level. Perfect for those looking to vacation and party with like minded, music loving people!” - DJ Atimatik (aka Tim Patmont) - Pleasanton, California. “It was absolutely awesome! Atmosphere and music was great, the people that I met has to be the best part of the cruise to me. You can dance and party anywhere, but to do it with people who all share the same passion of music and dancing is a whole different experience itself. You also get to meet life long friends.” - Ted Paizis- Rochester, Minnesota.



Electronica Life is also offering its customers a chance to win free passes for the Groove Cruise Los Angeles 2013 by simply signing up at the website. In addition, they also have a special pre booking access for the people who reserve their rooms before February 6th, the website will provide them with special access code that will enable them to get a discount of $50.



The Groove Cruise Los Angeles tickets for the staterooms will be available for the general public from February 6th, 2013. Interested customers should place their reservations as early as possible because all the tickets will sell out in no time.



For the convenience of the customers, Electronica Life also provides step by step procedure to pre-book their rooms aboard the Groove Cruise Los Angeles 2013.



