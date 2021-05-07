The Grove Offers Miscellaneous Practical Counselling Psychology and Mental Health Training Courses in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The Grove, a leading provider of CPD Counselling Courses, offers miscellaneous practical counselling psychology and mental health training courses in the UK. They accept applications from psychologists, key workers and caseworkers, psychotherapists, counsellors, mental health nurses, psychiatrists or GPs, or managers in organisations whose concern include mental health or areas of practitioner development for clinicians. The client can be rest assured as their courses are professionally accredited by organisations such as the National Council for Psychotherapy or the College of Sexual and Relationship Therapy. With courses ranging from 1 day to one year, they offer a bespoke approach tailored to the clients' requirements.



With more than 10 years of experience, they have trained several therapists in how to increase their scope of practice by using some of the best models and methodologies in the profession. In short, their counselling professionals and staff are on hand to support and advise clients. Their ethos is based on relational rapport which focuses on customer-centred approaches. Their training programmes are run by attendance in person but given the COVID situation, at present, all their courses are being run on Zoom.



Talking about their CPD counselling courses, one of the representatives from the company stated," We have high standards for our CPD courses: the attendees expect nothing less than quality training delivered by recognised experts in their field. This way, we are fulfilling our purpose in bringing high standards for therapy or supervision into the wider profession and by improving mental health in organisations."



The Grove Practice is recognised as one of the best in its respective field. The company is run by a team of four directors: Sarah Paton Briggs, Robert Rees, Dr. James Kustow, and Elliot Davis. With more than two decades of experience in this particular field, the counsellors and psychotherapists help and support people in overcoming obsessive behaviours, depression & anxiety, and other dependencies through education, counselling, and other services. Apart from this, they also provide clinicians and therapists speaking languages other than English.



