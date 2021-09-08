The Grove Practice Offers a Wide Range of Self-Study Online CPD Courses for Mental Health Professionals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- The Grove, a leading provider of organisational development courses, offers self-study online CPD courses for mental health professionals, covering a wide range of topics including, depression, anxiety, OCD, personality disorder, psychosis, grief and loss, psychopharmacology and much more. Each course has been designed by experts in the field and covers a variety of practical approaches to CPD. Their self-study courses include video lessons, allowing mental health professionals a their own pace. Their modular system lets you learn at home or on the go without ever compromising on quality. After successful completion of each course, attendant will receive a digital CPD certificate.



The Grove's team of leading UK and international psychotherapists who have many years of experience in researching and writing high quality CPD courses. Their CPD courses are designed to meet the needs of individual practitioners working in a range of private and voluntary sector organisations, including standalone practices and large teams. All their course content is written by academic and clinical experts for mental health professionals to enjoy on either desktop or mobile devices.



A representative from the company talked more about their online CPD courses, "Our self-study courses include video lessons that you can watch at your own pace to suit your schedule. The accompanying materials are downloadable and packed with further learning, so you get the most out of every module. The toolkit for each course is immediately usable in your work setting. Many of the materials are client-friendly to use in sessions. Taught by tutors who are experts in their field, you can learn from the knowledge and practical experience they bring. This option is convenient, affordable, and always accessible so you can access the material whenever you need it."



The Grove is a leading provider of organisational development courses that reshape the thinking and behaviour of people at work. Courses are run by thematic, mental models, and include content on strategic thinking, pioneering leadership, driving change, coaching, and mentoring skills plus much more. They are committed to offer high-quality and time efficient courses to boost people's performance and efficiency in the workforce.



About The Grove Practice

The Grove Practice is the best Counselling and Psychotherapy training institute in London. They offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. With more than 20 years of experience, they have treated people from varied backgrounds and with different issues. Their area of expertise includes therapy, for people who are feeling/suffering from more recognisable conditions like, stress, depression, anxiety, or panic attacks, or compulsive/obsessive behaviours.



