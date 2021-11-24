The Grove Practice Offers Certificate Course in Relationship Counselling for Professional Counsellors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- The Grove Practice, a well-known provider of CPD counselling courses, offers a certificate course in relationship counselling that is accredited by NCP (National Council for Psychotherapists) as a CPD training centre. This thorough professional level relationship counselling course can be utilised as an add-on qualification for professional counsellors, psychotherapists, or psychologists who want to improve their skills in dealing therapeutically with couples and other relationships.



An introduction to working with sexually diverse couples, common presenting problems such as different sexual desire and managing conflict in relationships, a consideration of the therapeutic meaning of clients' presenting issues, what may be achievable, and a presentation of different models of working with relationships will be included in the course. The course begins with an overview of psychosexual difficulties, with a focus on relationship work.



Talking about their counselling services, one of the representatives from the Grove Practice stated, " Cabby Laffy facilitates this 8-day certificate course for qualified counsellors, psychotherapists, and psychologists who want to improve their skills in dealing therapeutically with couples and other relationships. You will gain some insights and tools to work with the dynamics of relationships, as well as common issues that arise in couple therapy – such as desire, conflict, potential separation, lack of relationship vision, communication blocks, and endings – through teaching and experiential work, including role-plays and skills practise."



The Grove Practice, based in the heart of London, is widely regarded as one of the greatest in its area. Sarah Paton Briggs, Robert Rees, Dr. James Kustow, and Elliot Davis are the company's four directors. Counsellors and psychotherapists with more than two decades of experience in this field assist and support people in overcoming compulsive behaviours, depression and anxiety, and other addictions through education, counselling, and other services. They also supply clinicians and therapists who are fluent in languages other than English.



The Grove Practice is the best Counselling and Psychotherapy training institute in London. They offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. With more than 20 years of experience, they have treated people from varied backgrounds and with different issues.



