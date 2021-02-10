The Grove Practice Offers Counselling and Psychotherapy Services to People of All Ages

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The Grove Practice, a leading name in counselling and psychotherapy services, helps people of all ages deal with issues and the effects they are having on their mental wellbeing. They aim to offer easily accessible and affordable counselling and psychotherapy to all, irrespective of a person's financial condition. They offer training programmes suitable for beginners as well as experienced professionals.



Individuals can rest assured of getting reliable training since their courses are accredited by organisations such as the 'National Council for Psychotherapy' and the 'College of Sexual and Relationship Therapy'. Some of their courses include Diplomas in Integrative Supervision of Individuals & Groups, Certificate/Diploma in Trauma Therapy, Certificate/Diploma in Organisational Practice & Mental Health at Work, and more.



Therapists at The Grove follow the strict code of ethics and are dedicated to working professionally with their clients. They provide clients with tools & insights to build their own strengths and capabilities including the use of models from Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, psychodynamic or psychoanalytic perspectives, Gestalt, Transactional Analysis, and person-centred therapy. Their TGP coaches work with professionals to bring better engagement among their senior management teams, whilst also offering psychological support for senior managers facing any personal or professional challenges.



A representative from the Grove Practice stated, "The Grove Practice offers counselling and psychotherapy for smart professional people who are facing some kind of difficulty in life. We specialise in therapy for individuals and couples; we believe in strengthening resilience and in providing relational support. For those clients who would like to experience the healing power of nature, we make a special offering of equine-facilitated therapy".



Located in Central London, The Grove Practice is recognised as one of the best in its field. The firm is run by a team of four directors: Robert Rees, Sarah Paton Briggs, Elliot Davis, and Dr. James Kustow. Having immense experience in their respective areas and being involved in group work for many years, the counsellors & psychotherapists help and support people in overcoming depression & anxiety, obsessive behaviours, and other dependencies via counselling, education, and other services. Moreover, they also provide therapists and clinicians speaking languages other than English.



About The Grove Practice

The Grove Practice is the best Counselling and Psychotherapy training institute in London. They offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. With more than 20 years of experience, they have treated people from varied backgrounds and with different issues. Their area of expertise includes therapy, for people who are feeling/suffering from more recognisable conditions like, stress, depression, anxiety, or panic attacks, or compulsive/obsessive behaviours.



For more information, please visit: https://thegrovepractice.com/



Contact Details



Email us: info@thegrovepractice.com

Call us: 020 7637 7763

The Grove Practice,

4 Wimpole Street,

London

W1G 9SH