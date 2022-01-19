London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- A well-known counselling and psychotherapy services provider in the UK, The Grove Practice offers counselling supervision training to mental health professionals . Their courses benefit practising counsellors, psychotherapists, and other mental health professionals by allowing them to enhance and develop their professional competency and helping them understand the complex aspects of their roles, as well as ensuring that professionals not only meet the basic requirements but also grow and improve their abilities to meet the rising challenges in an ever-evolving medical field.



The supervision training course is designed to make students aware of the need for supervision and train them in the best ways of intervening during supervisory sessions. It teaches students about the ethical framework of their profession and equips them with the ability to identify and work with different models of supervision. The aim of their course is to provide good working knowledge of the theoretical as well as practical aspects of counselling supervision and enable students to handle delicate situations in the right manner.



The Grove Practice is a renowned CPD counselling training institute in the UK with over two decades of experience empowering individuals to bring about a beneficial change in their personal and professional lives. They have a dedicated team of experts who provide highly structured and detailed training to medical health professionals. Apart from counselling supervision training, they also provide trauma counselling training, couples counselling training, psychotherapy CPD training and much more.



Talking about their counselling supervision training course, a representative of the company stated, "The course consists of theoretical, experiential, and supervisory components. The theoretical input encourages critical engagement with the theory and practice of supervision. Assessment is ongoing and aims to ensure that students are able to work with the dynamics and processes of supervision; that there is congruence between the student's theoretical knowledge and their supervisory practice."



About the Grove Practice

The Grove Practice is the best Counselling and Psychotherapy training institute in London. They offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. With more than 20 years of experience, they have treated people from varied backgrounds and with different issues. Their area of expertise includes therapy, for people who are feeling/suffering from more recognisable conditions like stress, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, or compulsive/obsessive behaviours.



