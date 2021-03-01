The Grove Practice Offers Effective Marriage Counselling Services to Couples Looking to Strengthen Their Relationship

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The Grove Practice, a leading name in counselling and psychotherapy services, helps married couples solve their differences by giving them effective couples counselling training. Their marriage counsellors help thousands of troubled personal lives and families to bring their life back on track. Their overall aim is to help couples find the path they need to express themselves and gain acceptance in their life relationships. Along with couples counselling training, they also offer their psychological therapeutic assistance for several other conditions like empty-nest syndrome, premarital counselling, anxiety, life transition, depression, and stress & anger management. They also offer an 8-day certificate course to marriage counsellors who would like to take additional training to become more skilled in working therapeutically with couples and other forms of relationship- such as open or polyamorous relationships. This training is offered as a CPD programme (Continuous Professional Development).



Talking about their counselling services, one of the representatives from the Grove Practice stated, "Relationships can be one of the most fulfilling and pleasurable areas in life but they can occasionally become full of tension, resentment, conflict, arguments, and disagreement. Our team offers relationship counselling sessions for individuals or couples, to help identify and work through your relationship difficulties to find more fulfilling ways of relating to each other."



The Grove Practice, located in Central London, is recognised as one of the best in its respective field. The company is run by a team of four directors: Sarah Paton Briggs, Robert Rees, Dr. James Kustow, and Elliot Davis. With more than two decades of experience in this particular field, the counsellors and psychotherapists help and support people in overcoming obsessive behaviours, depression & anxiety, and other dependencies through education, counselling, and other services. Apart from this, they also provide clinicians and therapists speaking languages other than English.



About The Grove Practice

