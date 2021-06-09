The Grove Practice Offers Trauma and PTSD Counselling Training Course in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- A leading provider of CPD Counselling Courses, the Grove Practice offers trauma & PTSD counselling training courses in the UK. Their professional team of therapists is trained in trauma & PTSD counselling and allows individuals to facilitate healing and recovery. PTSD can be responsible for insomnia, anxiety, seemingly unfounded bouts of anger or sadness, and other symptoms that can prove debilitating to a person's professional and social life. Symptoms of the disorder include reliving the experience, avoidance, mood swings, anger, or depression. The Grove offers all kinds of support needed by an individual including a psychiatrist for medication to bring relief from distressing symptoms, as well as clinical psychologists who can offer therapy such as CBT or EMDR which are suggested treatments in the NICE guidelines.



They work with a team of traumatologists who are trained in a systematic treatment approach for trauma & PTSD that includes a variety of other trauma treatment protocols. They also work with a number of corporate clients, firms of solicitors and insurance companies, providing trauma therapy to those affected by major incidents, high profile disasters, or criminal events. Therapists and clinicians speaking languages other than English can also be provided.



Talking about their trauma counselling training, one of the representatives from the company stated," Through PTSD therapy at The Grove, we believe that we're able to help you treat and alleviate the symptoms you're facing as there is nothing more assuring than a confidential and supportive ear to offer relief. By talking things through with our trauma counsellors who are both qualified and independent of the events, you may find a different and more supportive perspective on what you've experienced."



The Grove Practice, located in Central London, is recognised as one of the best in its respective field. The company is run by a team of four directors: Sarah Paton Briggs, Robert Rees, Dr. James Kustow, and Elliot Davis. With more than two decades of experience in this particular field, the counsellors and psychotherapists help and support people in overcoming obsessive behaviours, depression & anxiety, and other dependencies through education, counselling, and other services. Apart from this, they also provide clinicians and therapists speaking languages other than English.



About The Grove Practice

The Grove Practice is the best Counselling and Psychotherapy training institute in London. They offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. With more than 20 years of experience, they have treated people from varied backgrounds and with different issues. Their area of expertise includes therapy, for people who are feeling/suffering from more recognisable conditions like, stress, depression, anxiety, or panic attacks, or compulsive/obsessive behaviours.



