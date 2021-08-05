The Grove Practice Onsite TGP Coaching to Help Organisations Develop High Performance Workplace Cultures

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- The Grove Practice, the UK's foremost counselling institution, offers companies Onsite TGP Coaching with its expert practitioners who are coaches and psychotherapists trained to high ethical standards. Their TGP Coaching is designed for an organisation that intends to support its employees' well-being. The TGP coaching offers a range of benefits to professionals including improved work-life balance, increased confidence, better organisational skills, clarity about the action needed, improved communication skills in communication, and many more. And one of the most important aspects to their coaching is that they focus on both the professional and personal aspects of employees' life.



The Grove Practice takes a systematic approach to workplace coaching, helping employees discover and understand themselves better through greater self-awareness. With their TGP coaching, they are committed to creating an environment that fosters growth, supports collaboration, and enables connection through conversation. Through workplace coaching, they help companies create a culture that celebrates and supports individual development, creates a sense of ownership for staff, increases levels of trust and engagement, improves productivity, and rejuvenates their business.



Talking about their TGP Coaching, a representative from the company stated, "We place one of our qualified and talented TGP Coaches in your company once a month or fortnight and your team is invited to see them when and if they want. We support you throughout the process. There is no obligation for people to come (although we encourage it), the session is completely confidential, and the results are both big and small. We believe in lots of little changes brought together equal a big positive impact."



The Grove Practice is regarded as one of the best counselling centres in the country, providing top-notch counselling services.



Based in London W1, we offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. Open to the public for individual consultations or group workshops, their unique treatment centre combines pioneering professional expertise with warmth and comfort. Their holistic approach offers the full spectrum of wellbeing from good mental health to illness.



About The Grove Practice

The Grove Practice is the best Counselling and Psychotherapy training institute in London. They offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. With more than 20 years of experience, they have treated people from varied backgrounds and with different issues. Their area of expertise includes therapy, for people who are feeling/suffering from more recognisable conditions like, stress, depression, anxiety, or panic attacks, or compulsive/obsessive behaviours.



For more information, please visit: https://thegrovepractice.com/



Contact Details



Email us: info@thegrovepractice.com

Call us: 020 7637 7763

The Grove Practice,

4 Wimpole Street,

London

W1G 9SH