The Grove Practice Provides Online Training Programme for Therapists in Trauma Therapy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2021 -- The Grove Practice, a renowned centre of excellence for mental health training & psychotherapy services in the UK, provides an online training programme in trauma therapy to qualified professionals who are already established in their own mode of practice. This full 14-day training is focused on giving an overview of theory relating to therapy for psychological trauma and PTSD, offering a systematic method for assessing and implementing trauma therapy, equipping participants with practical therapy skills and much more.



The online trauma counselling training course from The Grove Practice will be jointly led by Sarah Paton Briggs and Elliot Davis, supported by additional facilitators, such as Dr James Kustow, Dr Walter Busuttil, Phil Mollon, Ashley Meyer and Matt Carey, who will be contributing their specialist areas of expertise. This one-of-a-kind course covers the definition of trauma, PTSD, Complex PTSD, using assessment methods and diagnostic criteria; training in EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique, also known as "tapping"); an understanding of evidence-based treatment protocols, with training in Trauma-Focused CBT; and a lot more.



Accredited by NCP (National Council for Psychotherapists) as a CPD training centre, The Grove Practice charges £2,500 + VAT as certificate fee and £3,000 + VAT as diploma fee. Interested professionals can apply for their next sessions in Autumn 2021, Spring 2022 and Autumn 2022 by filling out a simple application form on www.TheGroovePractice.com.



A trusted CPD counselling training institute, The Grove Practice has more than two decades of experience helping people overcome obsessive behaviours, depression & anxiety, and other dependencies through education, counselling, and other services.



Speaking more about their training sessions, a representative of The Groove Practice stated, "Whether you are learning on Zoom or by self-study video, all our courses include comprehensive materials and a CPD certificate. We run our Zoom courses as interactive experiential learning, with attentive tutor input and multiple opportunities for skills practice working in pairs or trios, supported by study buddy groups for more security in smaller numbers."



The Grove Practice is the best Counselling and Psychotherapy training institute in London. They offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. With more than 20 years of experience, they have treated people from varied backgrounds and with different issues. Their area of expertise includes therapy, for people who are feeling/suffering from more recognisable conditions like, stress, depression, anxiety, or panic attacks, or compulsive/obsessive behaviours.



