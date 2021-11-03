The Grove Practice Provides Specialised Training in Psychosexual Therapy to Therapists Dealing with Psychosexual Issues

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- The Grove Practice, a cutting-edge leader in the field of mental health training, offers specialised training in psychosexual therapy to qualified counsellors, psychotherapists, or psychologists, helping them improve their skills and knowledge. This 8-day certificate course is offered as a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Programme and aimed at helping therapists gain some insights, tools and confidence to work with clients' sexual concerns.



The Certificate in Psychosexual Therapy training from The Grove Practice includes –



- Teaching material on all the course topics, including diagrams to potentially share with clients



- Description of other services available to clients addressing psychosexual issues



- Introduction to psychosexual tasks outside the session time



- Experiential exercises to embed understanding of the material presented; and much more.



The centre of excellence for mental health training & psychotherapy service, The Grove Practice offers psychosexual therapy training to all applicants who are qualified and experienced in their field, full members of their professional body (such as but not limited to BACP, UKCP, BPS, AHPP, NCP, NCS, ACC), hold professional liability insurance and have supervision arrangements in place for their client work as well as access to support for any clinical or organisation practice they undertake during the course.



The Grove Practice provides this one-of-a-kind course for £1,900 + VAT, which individuals can pay in full or by installments. Interested professionals can apply for their next sessions in Spring 2022 and Autumn 2022 by filling out a simple application form on TheGroovePractice.com.



Speaking more about their training course, a representative of The Grove Practice stated, "This 8-day certificate course, facilitated by Cabby Laffy and Polly McAfee, is designed for qualified counsellors, psychotherapists or psychologists who would like to become more skilled in working therapeutically with psychosexual issues."



A trusted CPD counselling training institute, The Grove Practice has more than two decades of experience helping people overcome obsessive behaviours, depression & anxiety, and other dependencies through education, counselling, and other services. As a quality-driven company, they believe in the power of therapeutic connection to bring about positive change in the world.



About The Grove Practice

The Grove Practice is the best Counselling and Psychotherapy training institute in London. They offer a unique blend of mental health support: psychotherapy, psychiatry, professional training courses in mental health, integrated wellbeing & equine-facilitated programmes. With more than 20 years of experience, they have treated people from varied backgrounds and with different issues. Their area of expertise includes therapy, for people who are feeling/suffering from more recognisable conditions like, stress, depression, anxiety, or panic attacks, or compulsive/obsessive behaviours.



For more information, please visit: https://www.thegrovepractice.com/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/TheGrovePracticeLtd

Twitter – https://twitter.com/GrovePractice

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-grove-practice/



Contact Details



The Grove Practice,

4 Wimpole Street,

London

W1G 9SH

Email: info@thegrovepractice.com

Phone: 020 7637 7763