Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- According to a recent report, the global Digital Pathology Market is expected to reach a value of $ 1,371 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.



Digital pathology is the use of digital imaging technology to capture, store, and analyze digital images of tissue and cell samples. These images can then be used to diagnose and treat diseases, or to monitor the progress of treatments. The technology has revolutionized pathology by making it easier and faster to analyze large amounts of data, as well as providing more accurate diagnosis and treatment options.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market. In addition, the rising demand for cost-efficient, automated, and accurate diagnostic techniques is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, recent developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling the use of digital pathology for more accurate and efficient diagnostics.



One of the key trends in the digital pathology market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based services for data storage and sharing. Cloud-based services allow for the secure storage and sharing of digital pathology data, making it easier for healthcare providers to access and analyze the data for diagnostic and treatment purposes.



The increasing use of digital pathology in drug discovery and development is another major trend in the market. Digital pathology enables researchers to analyze large amounts of data and identify potential drug targets more quickly and accurately than traditional methods.



The digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. By product, the market is divided into digital pathology scanners, software, and services. By end user, the market is divided into hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.



Geographically, the digital pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to the presence of major digital pathology providers, such as Leica Biosystems, 3DHISTECH, and Hamamatsu Photonics, in the region.



The global digital pathology market is highly competitive, with a number of players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market include Leica Biosystems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)were the top players in the Digital Pathology market during the forecast period. Other major players in the market include Sectra AB (Sweden), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Visiopharm A/S (Denmark), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN (US), Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Corista (US), Indica Labs (US), OptraSCAN (India), Glencoe Software (US), Inspirata (US), Mikroscan Technologies (US), and Kanteron Systems (Spain).



Recent Developments



In September 2021, Visiopharm (Denmark) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) collaborated to co-market Visiopharm's portfolio of CE-IVD marked AI-driven Precision Pathology software and Agilent's automated pathology staining solutions portfolio.



In August 2021, Sectra AB (Sweden) and University Medical Center Utrecht (Netherlands) signed an agreement under which UMC uses Sectra's pathology module for effective multidisciplinary discussions among pathologists and radiologists.



In May 2021, Sectra AB (Sweden) and Institut Curie (France) signed an agreement which allows the digitization of pathology at Institut Curie. The pathologists in Institut Curie can access cases, digital tools, and AI applications through the Sectra pathology solution.



In April 2021, Leica Biosystems (US) and Paige.AI, Inc. (US) partnered for Paige's AI-enabled research software for tumor detection, grading, and quantification to Leica Biosystems digital pathology platform in countries throughout North America and Europe.



