The Growing Opportunities in Money Transfer - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Despite a series of economic adversities and financial instabilities in recent years, the remittance industry has remained resilient in many economies, most strikingly so in developing countries. Furthermore, the continuing progression of global migration trends means that this market is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future, as a growing number of migrants use remittances to send money home to relatives. Despite positive projections, some financial institutions and economic experts predict a more pessimistic picture for the future of remittances, raising concerns for the negative effects of diaspora and remittances to the economy and population in general. For example, issues such as the international deployment bans, political uprisings and crises, exchange rate appreciation and depreciation, high remitting costs, strict regulations and transaction policies continue to hinder the smooth rise of remittances in many countries, particularly in developing nations.
Key Highlights
- The growth rate of remittances was higher in 2011 than in 2010 for all regions, except the Middle East and North Africa where flows were disrupted by the Arab Spring.
- The momentum of female migration in Europe has been slowing since 2000 and showed a decline from 52.9% in 2000 to 52.2% in 2010.
- Remittance is the second largest external financing source in many developing countries.
Scope
This report will provide you with:
Reasons to Get this Report
