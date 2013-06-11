The Growing Passion for Top Notch ICEs Propelling Car Audio Centers

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The car audio industry has always been relished by four wheeler enthusiasts, as it presents them with the opportunity of customizing their vehicle’s entertainment console in a way that they’d like to. While the products churned out by different exponents of the industry, have continuously found buyers and appreciators, the demand has been rather modest, considering the niche in which the companies operate. Regular car owners such as a person working 9 to 5, so as to fulfill the requirements of his family, isn’t particularly concerned about the audio system in his vehicle, simply because he doesn’t have enough time or the requisite interest. This is what the companies have tried to change in the recent times, and have targeted their recent products towards the segment of car users who haven’t paid any attention to the car audio industry.



The metropolitan area of Houston has seen some major developments regarding the ICE industry in the recent past, as it has been established as the trial ground for the aforementioned strategy. Custom cars Houston centers are present all around the metropolitan area, and have served a lot of people already. The centers have expanded their domain, in order to get access to a wider audience and thus increase the possibility of them accepting the products of the ICE world. They now service the vehicles and indulge in repair work of all kinds, with special focus being on the audio systems. They also provide onsite servicing and maintenance with a prior appointment, which makes them highly accessible. The results have already started coming, and frontrunners such as Car Stereo Houston have established a comprehensive client network that spans the entire Metro.



The strategy is expected to be highly beneficial in the longer run, and would lead to the expansion of services on a pan US scale. The Custom cars Houston concept, which is in the execution stage right now has proved to be game changer for the In Car Entertainment (ICE) system industry, as it has brought new customers and has increased the revenues significantly. While new top end systems will take some time to gain acceptance from the regular folks, car enthusiasts will give them enough firepower to sustain operations, and thus keep the numbers ticking.



Further details can be found on the website URL http://www.carstereohouston.com



About Car Stereo Houston

Car Stereo Houston is primarily a top of the line, car audio installation cum service center, with a number of other accessories on offer too. The center has established itself as one of the top names in the Houston metropolitan area, and covers the whole of it, with its onsite servicing option.



Media Contact

Address: 11177 Katy Freeway Suite J

Houston, Texas 77079

Website URL: http://www.carstereohouston.com

Phone: (281) 530-8287

(832) 538-0140