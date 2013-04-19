The Growing Terror of Human Trafficking in the U.S.

Charleston, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Author Stephen Cummings is concerned. He is concerned about the fact that most Americans are unaware that human trafficking is as much a problem in the United States as it is in other parts of the globe, and he wants to change it. His new novel, Lost Sheep, is set right at home on American soil, and Cummings uses this rapidly increasing crime as the focus of this book, raising awareness and encouraging education about the facts.



Cummings sets Lost Sheep in West Virginia, his home state, making the horrors of human trafficking even more real. His setting of a small, sleepy town in this beautiful state as a new home base for a heinous group of human traffickers is a wise choice, allowing readers to understand that these criminals are making their homes everywhere, living right under the radar of many Americans,



In addition to passing on awareness to readers, Cummings also brilliantly weaves a few helpful self-defense tactics into the storyline, giving readers an edge when it comes to protecting oneself against attack. He also subtly incorporates scripture, appealing to the humanity of readers, and encouraging them to do the Christian thing and help to put a stop to human trafficking.



An advocate of human rights himself, Cummings is available to promote both his book and help to spread awareness of this increasing problem, and inspire those around him to do their part in ending this tragic human epidemic. With his passionate dedication to this cause, it is clear that Lost Sheep is an integral part of his fight to end human trafficking once and for all.



About Stephen Cummings

A fifty-nine-year-old bachelor, Stephen Cummings lives in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in Geography, and enjoys walking, biking, and meteorology. He hopes that Lost Sheep will help Americans to be aware of human trafficking on their own soil, and so be inspired to bring an end to it. He supports organizations such as “End Human Trafficking Now” and www.Traffic911.com, and encourages his readers to get involved in these organizations to help raise awareness and make a difference.



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