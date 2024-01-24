The Growth of the Gelatin Market Is Being Fueled by the Rising Consumer Preference for Functional and Convenient Food and Beverage Options.

The global gelatin market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028, reaching a value of $5.1 billion by 2028.



The increasing demand for functional and convenience food and beverages has been a key driver for the growth of the gelatin market. Gelatin, derived from collagen in animal tissues, is widely used in the food and beverage industry due to its unique functional properties.



Texture and Gelling Agent:



Gelatin is valued for its ability to form gels, providing structure and texture to a variety of food products. It is commonly used in gummy candies, desserts, and other confectionery items to achieve the desired consistency and mouthfeel.



Stabilizing Agent:



Gelatin acts as a stabilizing agent in various food and beverage applications. It helps maintain the stability of emulsions, foams, and colloidal systems, enhancing the shelf life and quality of products such as soups, sauces, and dairy items.



Protein Enrichment:



Gelatin is a protein source, and with the growing demand for protein-enriched foods, it is incorporated into functional food and beverage products. This aligns with the trend of consumers seeking nutritious and protein-packed options.



Convenience Foods:



Gelatin is widely used in the production of instant and convenience food items. Its quick-setting properties make it suitable for the rapid preparation of various dishes, meeting the demand for on-the-go and time-saving food options.



Health and Wellness Trends:



Gelatin is perceived as a natural ingredient, and its inclusion in food products aligns with the increasing consumer preference for natural and clean label items. As health and wellness trends continue to influence purchasing decisions, gelatin becomes an attractive choice for manufacturers looking to meet these demands.



Diverse Applications:



The versatility of gelatin allows its incorporation into a wide range of food and beverage products, including dairy, bakery, confectionery, and meat products. This adaptability contributes to its widespread use across different categories in the industry.



Alternative to Synthetic Ingredients:



In the context of rising concerns about synthetic additives, gelatin serves as a natural alternative. Consumers are showing a preference for clean label products, and gelatin fits well into this narrative as a naturally derived ingredient.



Prominent companies in gelatin market include well-established, financially stable manufacturers of gelatin. These companies have been operating in the market for several years and possess a diversified product portfolio, state-of-the-art technologies, and strong global sales and marketing networks. Key companies in this market include Darling Ingredients (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), Gelita AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Lapi Gelatine Spa (Italy), India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), Sterling (India), Roxlor (US), Suheung (South Korea), and Ewald Gelatin GmbH (Germany).



In conclusion, the increasing consumer demand for functional and convenience food and beverages has propelled the use of gelatin in various applications. Its unique properties make it a valuable ingredient for manufacturers seeking to meet the evolving preferences of consumers in the dynamic food and beverage market.



