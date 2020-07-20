The Growth of the Global Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE and LLDPE) Consumption Will Strongly Depend on the Economic Growth as Well as Substitution of HDPE for Other Traditional

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has revised its Global Polyethylene Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in crude oil prices. All the exisiting capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



The global combined demand of all Polyethylene (HDPE, LLDPE and LDPE) in 2018 was estimated to be around 100496 kilo tons, with high density polyethylene (HDPE) leading the consumption with more than 47% market share. Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) followed with 32.5% market share, while the low density polyethylene (LDPE) resin trailed with 20.1% share in the global PE market. According to Prismane Consulting's Global Polyethylene Market Model, the average historical utilisation rates of all polyethylene combined together has been in the range of mid-70s and low 80s during 2010 to 2018.



The growth of the global polyethylene consumption will strongly depend on the economic growth as well as substitution of HDPE for other traditional materials. The growth rate will be dramatically different in major regions of the world. It is forecast that mature economies like Western Europe and Japan will witness lower to marginal growth and countries in Asia-Pacific region including China and India will witness higher than global average growth during the forecast period till 2025. The HDPE growth in the mature economies to an extent will depend on the future improvements and advancements expected in the polyethylene process and catalyst technologies. It is expected that any technology developments for producing a broad range of products and different grades will increase the product consumption in the market. Though polyethylene like HDPE face a strong competition from other thermoplastics and emerging polymers like metallocene catalyst, it is still believed that HDPE will grow at higher CAGR in comparison to the historical years. Products like LLDPE are substituting LDPE. Though LLDPE is growing in the overall polyethylene scenario, the decline in growth of LDPE consumption is a restraint in the over polyethylene industry.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE) Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report visit

https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/14/Global-Polyethylene-(PE)-Market-Study,-2014-2030

About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.



Contact Us:

Mr. Rakesh Panigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12, +33 6 64397294

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com