The Guardian of Genghis Khan's Tomb: New Historical Fiction Novel Unearths Fictional Secret of Great Khan's Empire

‘The Guardian of Genghis Khan’s Tomb’ is a unique historical fiction novel that focuses on the Emperor’s post-life influence.



Synopsis:



Since 1227, finding the Tomb of Genghis Khan has been the obsession of tyrants, adventurers and treasure hunters. All have failed to find it. It is a Genghis Khan fact that, looking at a map today, he had conquered a geographic area which would include 30 countries and 3+ billion people. The legend says that, in order to keep his tomb’s location secret, Genghis Khan slaughtered hundreds if not thousands of his captives after they had been forced to dig his burial site.



He had amassed untold wealth with enormous quantities of jewels, gold and silver from his conquests that are believed to be buried with him. So why hasn’t his crypt been found in almost eight hundred years? In The Guardian of Genghis Khan’s Tomb, the Great Conqueror extracts a sacred oath from a special advisor. It bindsboth this trusted counsellor and his family forever to protect the tomb and the most immense treasure ever known. Now, in a remote Asian river valley, a beautiful English scientist’s chance discovery of an ancient artefact tied directly to Genghis Khanignites a furious race among China, Russia and the United States to find that crypt.



The stakes are huge, putting the young woman along with her American sponsor at the centre of the confrontation. Can The Guardian of Genghis Khan’s Tomb manage to keep the gravesite safe and his beloved country, a fledgling democracy, from being overrun? Or will war break out between the world’s Superpowers? Michael B. Hickland’s e-novel is a fast paced historical fiction thriller full of turns and twists.



As the author explains, his narrative will appeal to an eclectic audience.



“Like Ken Follett, Dan Brown, Cussler action with Indiana Jones/Lara Croft thrown in? You'll love this ebook. It’s a story that can be enjoyed by young and old alike. Hang onto your hats!” says Hickland.



Since its release, rave reviews have been flooding in from around the nation.



“Well written, excellent characters and an amazing story will keep you turning page after page. You'll both be anxious to get to the end and dreading it because you won't want the story to end,” commented one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Valerie, was equally as impressed – “I adore books such as this and this book delivers with a great tale of a powerful leader, his hidden treasure, an ancient protector with three world powers all after the same prize over generations!”



About the Author: Michael B. Hickland

Michael B. Hickland is a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. He attended Delaware Law School. He has received formal training in public speaking.



Utilizing relationship selling, Michael won annual the President’s Club award for outstanding sales performance twelve times during his fifteen years with Xerox. Then, even though he was new to the field of mammography, Michael sold more units than anyone else nationally over three-plus years with Xerox Medical Systems. OCE Business Systems then recruited Michael, and a year later he was recognized as the company’s #1 sales manager in the United States.



Michael then went to work for Philips Medical Systems, where he again received awards for leading the nation in gross ultrasound system sales. Later he served as vice president of sales and marketing for HPI Healthcare Services and Premier Pharmacy Management.



He was the principal owner and CEO of Global Healthcare Technologies, Inc.



Michael B. Hickland has since retired from the healthcare industry and he and his wife, Leslie, reside in Riverview, Florida. They have a son and daughter, both grown with careers of their own.