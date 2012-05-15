"The Guide to Distributors of Medical Equipment & Supplies Worldwide 2012" Published

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Guide to Distributors of Medical Equipment & Supplies Worldwide 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- For 15 years, helping companies achieve cost-effective sales and wider distribution for their medical products worldwide! Updated daily on the web or in regional print editions.
Features and benefits of this thoroughly-researched and proven business access service:
High Quality:
All information provided in this report is verified by the agent or distributors
Extensive Content:
Much more than a simple address listing with key information on staffing sectors covered, companies represented and products they are interested in representing
Global Coverage:
Access established and emerging markets with sales and distribution agents in 130 countries around the globe!
Product Focus:
Looking for companies experienced in selling specific types of product? No problem with the online version!
Direct Contact:
Get in touch with named decision makers
Independent and Advertising Free:
Espicom is a leading independent publisher which does not accept advertising or "paid for" content.
From scanners and rehabilitation aids to medical disposables, The Guide will put you in touch with thousands of specialist distributors and sales agents worldwide
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
1,895 detailed and fully verified profiles of specialist distributors in 130 countries around the globe!
These days we must all work harder to achieve sales success...
Success in export markets requires local business and cultural knowledge - knowledge that can be effectively found via sales agents and distributors.
That is why Espicom - the leading name in medical market information - produces its highly-respected primary-source publication The Guide to Distributors of Medical Equipment & Supplies Worldwide.
Whatever your sales representation needs, this essential guide will help. Unlike simple address listings, each profile or contact address has been verified directly with the company by Espicom's researchers.
Full address details with key named contact
Year established
Number of employees, including sales/servicing/administration split
Turnover
Product areas represented
Potential new product areas
Companies represented
The critical information you need in the format you want
The Distributors Guide is provided in formats to meet the information needs of customers:
Daily-Updated Web Edition: Updated and maintained on a daily basis, the web edition provides fast and easy access to all the data in The Guide. A simple search facility allows you to identify representatives by different criteria (eg. country, product type etc).
New Print Edition: (published April 2012) Available in 4 regional volumes: Europe, Middle East & Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. Available in print or pdf.
