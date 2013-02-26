The Guide to Vaping Reviews the Latest Electronic Cigarette Technology

Dothan, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- GuideToVaping - An informative Electronic Cigarette blog has recently reviewed some of the latest and greatest technology packed electronic cigarettes.



The Electronic Cigarette market has taken a turn in a much more technology packed future. E-Cig manufacturers are now incorporating today's technology in these still new nicotine delivery systems by offering more robust features for the hobbyist of ecig users and a way of 'upgrading' that'll now save you money.



Guide To Vaping recently published the Joyetech eVic Review for AltSmoke and though its design was well pleasing, the most intriguing part was the ability to upgrade the device's firmware instead of purchasing the many revisions you see from other manufacturers.



The eVic has a micro USB port located on the side of the device that can be linked to a PC and used with Joyetech's MVR (My Vapor Record) software. Also located on the Joyetech website is a page for downloading the latest firmware upgrade for the eVic.



The Joyetech eVic was originally released with firmware version 1.0. - On December 21, 2012 Joyetech released its first update to firmware version 1.1. With the device just being announced back on November 27th, 2012 - already releasing an update for the device gives hope to its users that the eVic will continually have support. Continuing, Joyetech just released yet another update for the eVic and the MVR software - both beta versions 1.2 on January 31st, 2013.



By incorporating this type of technology to devices, it has changed the world of vaping as we know it. No longer are you forced to purchase another device - It's now as simple as clicking 'download' like we've all become used to with the many electronics that we use on a daily basis.



"Joyetech's eVic is a breakthrough device. Not only does it feature user-customizable settings, but it also offers something unprecedented in the industry. Through the MVR application, the e-cigarette device itself can be upgraded via new firmware. This is a game-changer in the industry where users can just upgrade instead of having to buy a new device to get the latest features or bug fixes." - says Steve - Owner of SteveVape.com



"Another interesting thing about this device is that Joyetech tends to be conservative. The Twist was its first variable-voltage device and was fairly simple in operation and modest as far as features were concerned. The eVic, is a radical envisioning of what an electronic cigarette should be. This is evidence of how far the industry has come. We've gone from simple cigarette-like devices to advanced models that behave much more like consumer electronics than simple liquid vaporizers. I expect competition will dictate more manufacturers introduce highly sophisticated devices producing innovations that were hardly a dream only a year ago."



Aside from the eVic or "Vapor Intelligent Cigarette", the electronic cigarette market can now only expect this type of technology being poured out from electronic cigarette manufacturers. The world of vaping has finally caught up to the current electronics in the market and with that being said, it makes for a promising future.



