The Gulati Group Acquires More Customers with Online Presence

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Gulati Group, a leading textile manufacturing company and apparel fabrics supplier to the global retail and clothing market, takes advantage of its website to acquire more clients and increase its customers’ base. The company’s website can be accessed at http://www.thegulatigroup.com.



“At Gulati Group, we turn your ideas into business,” the company head shares. And by leveraging on available technology and online presence, the company is able to fulfill this commitment more.



“By utilizing the expertise of our apparel product development teams and the vastness of our sourcing network you now have access to turn your ideas into businesses. Our clients leverage our supplier relationships and close ties with manufacturers who offer insider supplier knowledge to help you make best the buying decisions. We turn your visions into concepts of product development and dedication to provide creative products to support and grow your business through our proven experience,” he adds.



Professionally designed and featuring ease of use, the Gulati Group website easily captures the eye and attention of interested parties. In addition, the way the company’s philosophy, values, and principles are presented on the website adds to the reliability and trustworthiness of the brand.



The company’s profile, history, and detailed descriptions are located on the About Us page. Meanwhile, the sourcing process can be found on the Sourcing page. The services being offered by the company can be found in two separate pages, namely Service Chain and Design & Development. The company’s list of clients, including H&M, Mango, Macy’s and Target, can be found on the Clients page. Finally, for inquiries, questions, and orders, interested parties may click on the Contact Us page.



“The company’s dedication to grow has lead to a global network of manufacturing resources and an expanding branch network including multiple sites in the United States and International offices throughout Asia. The worldwide teams of professionals at The Gulati Group manage all of aspects of the global supply chain for businesses, whether it's providing inspirational apparel designs or sourcing manufacturing and distribution of product, The Gulati Group is committed to providing a customized solution for your business,” he concludes.



About The Gulati Group, Inc

The Gulati Group, Inc is an apparel manufacturing company and textile supplier for major retailers and clothing brands around the world. With offices in leading economies around the world, the company capitalizes on an extensive fabric supplier network to provide apparel sourcing solutions for a wide range of consumer apparel products. For more information about the company, visit http://www.thegulatigroup.com.