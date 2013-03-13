The Gurukul Introduces Primary Year Program PYP to Its Academics

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Vishwashanti Gurukul, the best Boarding School in Pune, provides a secure, stimulating and supportive environment for children from 3 to 5 and has been running Primary Year Program (PYP) for the last seven glorious successful years. Rated as one of the best PYP Schools in Maharashtra as well as in India, Vishwashanti Gurukul is being preferred for quality education.



The emphasis of the school is to make the students proud of their deep-rooted ethos, the ancient Indian culture. It trains them in the most modern methodology prescribed by the IB & CIE that provides them edge over other similarly situated students.



One of the best boarding schools in India, Vishwashanti Gurukul has dedicated, highly qualified and experienced teachers for the Primary School Program. Most of the teachers have been trained at the PYP workshops all over Asia Pacific arranged by the International Baccalaureate Organization. These teachers are well-equipped to impart knowledge by encouraging students to be enquirers rather than silent learners.



Teachers at the school play the role of a facilitator as well as a fellow learner. A spokesperson for the schools says, “At Vishwashanti Gurukul, the Primary School program seeks to give students an appreciation of the perspectives of people from other cultures, regions and nations. The units of inquiry use resources and examples from a variety of cultures.”



Their PYP Program also adds international perspectives by giving all students an opportunity to study a second language by age seven. Nonetheless, children learn to communicate in another language and also gain an understanding of the culture in which the language is spoken.



At “Vishwashanti Gurukul, an IB World School”, the latest instructional methodology and a hi-tech education system with due emphasis on ancient Indian Heritage and Culture enable the students to be global citizens of tomorrow. They aim at equipping students ethically, technically and spiritually to face the challenges of the ever changing global environment. The Hostel is an extended family for the residential students where the House Parents ensure the overall development of the students to create respectable individuals.



