The Gypsy Experience Is "The BBC" - Basse, Baker, Cervoni

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- Willie Basse & JP Cervoni, (who both toured & recorded with Hendrix drummer, BUDDY MILES) team up with KOFI BAKER, son of legendary 'Cream' / 'Blind Faith' drummer, GINGER BAKER record tracks at Slideaway Studios in Sunland, CA.



Former Black Sheep frontman, Willie Basse states, "This project is very serious. These guys tap in to my core foundation of the blues I grew up on. The sound is soulful, powerful and huge!"



The word is, TGE is negotiating to record with legendary rock guru engineer, ANDY JOHNS (Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Blind Faith, Eric Clapton, Hendrix, Humble Pie, Bad Company) who worked with Basse on his last single release, "Break Away" that features George Lynch of Dokken & Lynch Mob, also James Kottak from The Scorpions.



Visit: http://www.thegypsyexperience.com. Look for TGE Tour Dates being planned for Fall / Winter 2012 starting in the mid-west at "The Back Yard" Montgomery's Steak House in Spiceland, IN.