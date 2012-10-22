The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Investor Alert: Lawsuit over Shareholder Vote Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- An investor in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) filed a lawsuit against directors of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. in connection with the company’s shareholder vote on November 15, 2012.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that Hain Celestial Group, Inc did not provide nesseary information in its proxy materials for the shareholder meeting on November 14, 2012.



Among other things, shareholders are asked to hold an advisory vote on the company’s compensation. Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Hain Celestial Group, Inc recommends that NASDAQ:HAIN’s shareholders vote to approve the amendment of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2002 Long Term Incentive and Stock Award Plan to increase the maximum number of shares authorized for issuance under the 2002 Plan by 1,250,000 shares, to a total of 12,000,000 shares.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $890.01 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009 to over $1.37 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and its Net Income over the same time periods increased from $28.62 million to $79.22 million.



Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) grew from as low as $11,89 per share in March 2009 to as high as $71.47 per share in September 2012.



The total compensation of certain top officials at The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) increased significantly. For instance the Founder, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board’s pay rose from over $4.4 million in 2010 to over $9.27 million in 2012 and the Executive VP and CFO’s pay increased from over $1.23 million in 2010 to over $2.03 million in 201.



Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) closed on October 19, 2012, at $59.72 per share.



