The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of The Hain Celestial Group’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $890.01 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009 to over $1.37 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and its Net Income over the same time periods increased from $28.62 million to $79.22 million.



Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) grew from as low as $11,89 per share in March 2009 to as high as $71.47 per share in September 2012.



The total compensation of certain top officials at The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) increased significantly. For instance the Founder, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board’s pay rose from over $4.4 million in 2010 to over $9.27 million in 2012 and the Executive VP and CFO’s pay increased from over $1.23 million in 2010 to over $2.03 million in 201.



Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) closed on October 15, 2012, at $59.54 per share.



