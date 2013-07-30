The Hair Loss Woes of Naomi Campbell and Serena Williams Reflect Those of Ordinary Women Throughout the Country

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- It can be difficult to remember that even superstars like Naomi Campbell and Serena Williams are not perfect. Both the world-renowned model and the legendary tennis player, however, are both suffering from an embarrassing secret: hair loss. Campbell, who has worn stick- straight weaves for years, and Williams, whose hairstyle has changed numerous times throughout her career, can likely blame their troubles on the damaging methods many women use to style their hair.



In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Seymour Weaver III, MD, discusses what women with similar problems can and should do to save their hair. Weaver, who has over thirty years in practice and celebrity clients to his credit, encourages women to get help before the very real threat of permanent hair loss befalls them. Many women are tempted to continue to wear weaves once their hair has started thinning, aided by the notion that many celebrities do it, too. Unfortunately, continuing to wear weaves is not a solution and can, in fact, make the hair loss irreversible.



The medical community holds the true solution for women who are losing their hair. Weaver opens up a discussion about what women can expect once they seek help, from the first appointment addressing hair loss, to the diagnosis and treatment that can, unlike yet another weave, actually solve the problem. Armed with this knowledge, women with hair loss can finally have the confidence to get the help they truly need.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Seymour Weaver is board-certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body-shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com.

“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver and https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaversBlackHairLossGuide.

Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver and @BlackHairLossDr

Original post http://BlackHairLossGuide.com/252/the-hair-loss-woes-of-naomi-campbell-serena-williams



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770