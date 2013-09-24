The Hair Loss Woes of the World's Top Tennis Player

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) issued the latest top ten rankings for women’s tennis recently, and, to no one’s surprise, Serena Williams remained in the top spot, a fact due, in no small part, to her winning her fifth U.S. Open title this year. However, as amazing as Serena Williams’ life may seem, she must endure hair loss and it's many side effects. Williams, whose many hairstyles may outnumber her tennis wins, can, likely, blame damaging hair styling methods for her affliction.



In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Seymour Weaver III, MD, discusses what women with hair loss can do to save their hair. With over 30 years of experience to his credit, Dr. Weaver stresses the importance or early diagnosis and early prevention as the key to keeping women from permanent baldness. Unfortunately, many women are tempted to continue to wear weaves once their hair has started thinning, aided by the idea that many celebrities do it, too.



Despite its perception as a vanity issue, hair loss is a medical issue that must be treated by a doctor. Dr. Weaver opens up a discussion about what women can expect once they seek help—from the first appointment to the diagnosis and treatment—that can—unlike yet another weave—truly cure hair loss. Serena Williams may be a strong female role model, but women should think twice before they let their desire to emulate her extend to choices that could endanger their hair.



Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Seymour Weaver is board-certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body-shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com.

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