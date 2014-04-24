The Half Marathon Team for Cox Providence Rhode Races Is Hosting a Fundraiser for Children's Wishes!

Warwick, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Join the Children's Wishes half-marathon team on April 28th at Vanity (566 South Main Street, Providence) to show your support for their participation in the Cox Providence Rhode Races Half-Marathon in honor of children with life-threatening medical conditions.



Enjoy food, drinks, raffles, and a silent auction with some great items. Bartenders for the night will be Children's Wishes board members Ted Trafton and David Paller!



Don't miss out on what is sure to be a fun event to cheer on these caring runners and help grant wishes with love!



For more information contact Dana Hrabcsak at info@cwishesri.com or 401-559-9530. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Wishes and help grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.



About Children’s Wishes

Children’s Wishes (2346 Post Road, Suite 102, Warwick, RI) is a non-profit organization that was created in April 2009 to grant wishes to children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 years of age with life-threatening medical conditions. Our organization works to create the opportunity for these children to believe in magic and infuse hope and happiness into their lives. Our first wish was granted on October 30, 2009. For more information, call us at 401.921.1300 or visit http://www.cwishesri.com.