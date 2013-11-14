The Handbook of Love - Powerful New Book Travels Beyond Love's Feelings to Enlighten Readers to Love's True Purpose

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- While billions of couples are in love, few are able to harness its true power and meaning. However, a new book by one of the country’s most gifted mystics and seers possesses the ability to help readers move beyond love’s confusion and into a place of true and life-changing power.



‘The Handbook of Love’ is set to become a ground-breaking classic that will enrich the lives of readers around the world.



Synopsis:



"The Handbook of Love is a new and exciting book that captures and reveals the many dimensions, colors, and depths of love.



It takes you beyond the mere feelings, emotions, and sometimes confusion that love brings and propels you into a place of truth and power.



After reading the poetic prose and words of wisdom, you will get a clear picture of what love means and how to apply it to every aspect of your life.



The inspiring content will leave a long-lasting effect on you that will keep you going back to it repeatedly, until you have grasped the secrets and mysteries of love’s purpose.



It will help you establish strong relationships and help you to continue to grow into maturity, resulting in perpetual happiness.



The book is a perfect gift and fit for anyone in any season because love is always in season!"



As the author explains, Love must never be underestimated.



“At the end of the day, love is everything and should be treated with the importance it deserves. It’s a powerful emotion that runs much deeper than most recognize. My book will help anyone understand love’s full spectrum and learn how to use its truth and power to take their own relationship to a strength they didn’t know existed,” says Thompson.



Continuing, “Whether you’re lost in love or you’ve never experienced real love, my book imparts universal truths to light love’s fire not just around you, but throughout all of your life!”



‘The Handbook of Love’, published by Tate Publishing is available now: http://www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore/book.php?w=9781620242407.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.brucelthompson.org.



About Bruce Thompson, Jr.

Bruce Thompson Jr. is a gifted mystic and seer. He has over 19 years of experience helping others with direction in every area of their life.



Bruce shared his unique gift on the famed Venice Beach in CA in 2008 and brought life-changing results to hundreds of people.