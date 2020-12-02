The Handmade Cake Company Offers a Large Collection of Round Cakes Prepared with Fresh Ingredients

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- A reputed seller of wholesale cakes in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers a large collection of round cakes that are made with fresh ingredients. The artisan bakery supplies fresh and frozen bakery products to coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. A blend of baking heritage with the spirit of innovation, each of their cakes is manufactured using natural ingredients and baked fresh each morning to be utterly irresistible. The cakes they provide are manufactured in a thriving bakery in Berkshire which has AA grade BRC certification.



Free from artificial preservatives or colours, these cakes are frozen, and pre-portioned so that customers can defrost only as much as is needed. The company provides round cakes in a plethora of flavours including gluten-free chocolate fudge cake, white chocolate & spiced chai cake, blood orange and lemon, gluten-free mint chocolate chip, vegan Belgian chocolate fudge cake, gluten-free ginger cake, black forest cake, and many more. If you're looking to buy round cakes, you can take a look at the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most reputable cake suppliers for coffee shops in the UK. The company has acquired a strong customer base across the UK due to its mouth-watering taste and the top quality cakes. They have a team of experienced professionals who provide their customers with high-quality products at the market's most competitive prices. In addition to round cakes, the company also offers round cakes, traybakes, loaf cakes, scones, and various others.



Talking about their collection of round cakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our bakery is full of familiar kitchen tools, but on a larger scale, allowing us to hand make all of our cakes for that genuine, artisanal look and taste. All of our cakes are baked from scratch using ingredients you would be happy to find in your fridge or larder at home. Each cake is frozen, to lock in the freshness, and pre-portioned so our customers can defrost only as much as is needed."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk