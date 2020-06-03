The Handmade Cake Company Offers a Massive Collection of Round Cakes in Delectable Flavours

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- One of the leading coffee shop cake suppliers in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers a massive collection of round cakes with delectable flavours. They only use kitchen cupboard ingredients with free range eggs and never use mixes to prepare their cakes. All of their round cakes are baked at their bakery in Berkshire, which has an A grade certification form BRC. These cakes are handmade with handpicked ingredients under controlled environment keeping in mind defined food standards.



The company provides round cakes in a plethora of flavours including blood orange and lemon, gluten free mint chocolate chip, gluten free ginger, black forest, raspberry Victoria sponge, iced lemon drizzle and much more. Free from artificial preservatives or colours, these cakes are frozen, and pre-portioned so that customers can defrost only as much as is needed. Anyone looking to buy these round cakes can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the UK's leading coffee shop cake suppliers and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have a team of experienced professionals who provide their customers with high quality products at the market's most competitive prices. In addition to round cakes, the organisation also offers other products including traybakes, loaf cakes, scones, and more.



Talking about their round cakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our bakery is full of familiar kitchen tools, but on a larger scale, allowing us to hand make all of our cakes for that genuine, artisanal look and taste. All of our cakes are baked from scratch using ingredients you would be happy to find in your fridge or larder at home. Each cake is frozen, to lock in the freshness, and pre-portioned so our customers can defrost only as much as is needed."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details

The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk