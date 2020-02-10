Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- A reputed seller of wholesale cakes in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers a massive collection of round cakes with prolonged shelf-life. The variety of round cakes they provide are prepared combining natural ingredients whilst following household recipes to provide the customer's with great tasting cakes. All their round cakes are baked at their bakery in Berkshire, which has an A grade certification form BRC. These mouth-watering round cakes are perfect for any occasion such as anniversaries, weddings, birthdays, Valentine's Day, and other various occasions.



The company offers a plethora of round cakes including Belgian chocolate cake, toffee cake, red velvet Cake, triple coffee & walnut cake, coffee & walnut cake, gluten-free chocolate cake, gluten-free cappuccino cake, orange and poppy seed cake, harvest apple & blackcurrant cake, rich fruit cake and many more. If you're looking to buy round cakes, you can take a look at the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most reputable cake suppliers for coffee shops in the UK. The company has acquired a strong customer base across the UK due to its mouth-watering taste and the top quality cakes. In addition to round cakes, the company also offers round cakes, traybakes, loaf cakes, scones, and various others.



Talking about their round cakes, a representative from the company stated, "Our round cakes are scratch-baked (no cake mixes) from trusted household recipes, where the ingredients combine naturally to make truly delicious cakes. Each cake is frozen to lock in freshness, and pre-portioned so you can defrost only as much as you need. Round cakes are 10 inches across, unless stated otherwise. Anyone looking to get any of our products can contact us and our team will help you out."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



