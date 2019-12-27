The Handmade Cake Company Offers a Wide Range of Vegan Cakes in a Variety of Sizes and Flavours

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- The Handmade Cake Company, one of the leading coffee shop cake suppliers in the UK, offers a wide range of vegan cakes. These cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery that is licenced by Coeliac UK. All of their vegan cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery that is licenced by Coeliac UK. All of their Gluten Free & Vegan cakes taste great and have won 10 Great Taste Awards. The complete range is available in variety of tastes & flavours and are appreciated for freshness and longer shelf life.



The cakes in the vegan range is made using totally natural, completely plant-based ingredients that are hand-picked from some the trusted sources across the UK. Great for vegans, vegan cakes are offered in traybake format. All of their vegan cakes are free of artificial preservatives or colours, and offered in different packaging options. The wide selection of vegan cakes they offer includes Vegan Apricot, Orange & Almond Slice, Gluten Free and Vegan Blackcurrant Crumble Slice, Vegan Belgian Chocolate Fudge Cake, and Gluten Free & Vegan Praline Chocolate Brownie.



Speaking about their vegan cakes, a representatives from the company stated, "Every vegan cake is baked using all-natural plant-based ingredients and egg replacer under the guidance of seasoned professionals. They taste great and look "homemade." Our vegan cake are made in a segregated gluten free bakery that is licenced by Coeliac UK. Our vegan cakes are frozen, to lock in the freshness, and pre-portioned so that customers can defrost only as much as is needed."



The Handmade Cake Company is a one of the most reputable wholesale cake suppliers in the UK. All their products are produced in an A grade BRC certification bakery that is handled by some of the most experienced professionals in the industry. In addition to vegan cakes, the company also offers round cakes, cupcakes and mini cakes, cold desserts and cheesecakes, hot puddings and many more. If you're looking for the best cake wholesaler in the UK, you should contact The Handmade Cake Company. They strive to offer their customers the best choices in cakes at the best prices.



About the Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



