The Handmade Cake Company Offers Cupcakes and Mini Cakes Filled and Topped with a Variety of Ingredients

A well-renowned wholesale cakes and traybakes supplier in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers cupcakes filled and topped with a variety of ingredients. The variety of cupcakes and mini cakes they provide are prepared using natural ingredients whilst following household recipes to provide customers with the cupcakes that are they are healthy and safe to consume. All of their cakes are made in a certified bakery that has familiar kitchen instruments but on a much larger scale to preserve that artisanal look and taste. The bakery only uses kitchen cupboard ingredients with free-range eggs and never use mixes to prepare their cakes.



The Handmade Cake Company offers a plethora of delicious cupcakes and mini cakes, including black forest mini cake, carrot and mascarpone cupcake, banana and salted toffee mini cake, blackcurrant and almond mini cake, Sicilian lemon cupcake, red velvet cupcake and various others. If you're looking to buy delicious cupcakes and mini cakes, you can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the UK's leading coffee shop cake suppliers and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The organisation has gained a massive customer base all across the UK for its high-grade products and competitive prices. The company has a team of experienced professionals who provide their customers with high-quality products at the market's most competitive prices. In addition to round cakes, the organisation also offers other products including traybakes, loaf cakes, cupcakes, scones, and many more.



Talking about their cupcakes and mini cakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Every cake is baked by us from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and only ever free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look homemade. We don't add artificial preservatives or colours and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with. All of our gluten-free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery, and they are all licensed by Coeliac UK."



